Lenjinov spomenik od 19 metara raskomadan je u 129 dijelova. Glava od 4 tone u postavu je neobične izložbe

The head of a 19-metre high statue of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin is on display at the permanent exhibition "Unveiled, Berlin and its Monuments" in Berlin's Spandau Citadel museum on April 27, 2016. The exhibition illustrates German history through the many monuments and memorials that have appeared in the capital since the early 18th Century.